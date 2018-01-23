AMCON Reacts To Nwankwo Kanu’s Statement Over Property Seizure – The Whistler NG
AMCON Reacts To Nwankwo Kanu's Statement Over Property Seizure
Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON has faulted the claim made by Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu, that it illegally seized a hotel located in Victoria Island, Lagos, belonging to him. Recall that the former captain of the country's …
