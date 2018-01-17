 American Sh*thole – Foreign Policy | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

American Sh*thole – Foreign Policy

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Foreign Policy

American Sh*thole
Foreign Policy
Some African countries are in a foul state — and it's because they're governed by men like Donald Trump. By Dayo Olopade. | January 17, 2018, 3:41 PM. African leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump pose during the G7 Summit on May 27, 2017 in
Are Photos Of 'Beautiful' Africa The Best Response To Trump's Vulgar Slur?NPR
3 Months After The Ambush In Niger, Does Trump Even Have An Africa Strategy?Task & Purpose
78 former US Ambassadors write Trump over Shithole slurPremium Times
SBS –SundiataPost (press release) (blog) –Wall Street Journal –The Diplomat
all 62 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.