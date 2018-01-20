Americans, Canadians Kidnapped In Kaduna Regain Freedom
Two Americans and two Canadians kidnapped on Tuesday by unidentified gunmen in Kaduna have regained their freedom. The expatriates, Nate Vangeest (Canadian), John Kirlin (American), Rachael Kelley (Canadian) and Dean Slocum (American), were rescued on around 7.30am on Saturday. They were reportedly transferred to the American Embassy in Abuja for medical attention after their rescue […]
The post Americans, Canadians Kidnapped In Kaduna Regain Freedom appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
