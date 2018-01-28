 America’s Got Talent’s Kechi Okwuchi visits Lagos | Nigeria Today
America’s Got Talent’s Kechi Okwuchi visits Lagos

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Kechi Okwuchi, finalist at the 2017 “America’s Got Talent” is in Lagos! Okwuchi arrived Lagos on Monday to speak at the Stanbic IBTC’s youth empowerment program “Against All Odds,” where she spoke alongside music producer Cobhams Asuquo and survivor of the United Nations Building bomb blast in Abuja, Member Feese. Okwuchi, after speaking, gave a surprise live performance, […]

The post America’s Got Talent’s Kechi Okwuchi visits Lagos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

