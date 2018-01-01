Amoda bows out, commends EKEDC’s management

MANAGING Director, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDP) Plc Mr Oladele Amoda, has retired after 35-years service. He commended management for their support and huge investment committed towards the growth of the company. Amoda gave the commendation during the official handing over ceremony in Lagos to the new MD/ CEO Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi. The outgoing managing […]

