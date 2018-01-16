 Amosun Hails Fallen Heroes’ Gallantry – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amosun Hails Fallen Heroes’ Gallantry – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Amosun Hails Fallen Heroes' Gallantry
Independent Newspapers Limited
Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun State Governor, has hailed the gallantry of fallen heroes, saying they laid down their lives for unity and peaceful co-existence of the nation. The governor was speaking to newsmen during ceremonies to mark the 2018 Armed
Nigerians are unwittingly pushing towards another civil war – Gov. AregbesolaDaily Post Nigeria
In Pictures: Amosun Lays Wreath for Fallen SoldiersThe News
Terrorism not easy to subdue – AmosunNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.