Amosun, Standing Tall at 60

The circumstances of his birth were a prelude to the fact that Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of Ogun State, was destined for the top, writes Rotimi Durojaiye

Destiny has gladly clothed him in gold raiment. Senator Ibikunle Oyelaja Oluwatoyin Amosun is a man to whom arguably, providence belongs.

Bulky of weight, giant of height, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, 60, wields such much an intimidating background that can arrest the man with a heart of stone. He is an enigma, a human dynamo.

He is a man propelled by his childhood background to strive to reach the top mountain. For him, life becomes a challenge, revenge against fate for being unkind to him.

On January 25, 1958, a young man was born under the Zodiac sign of Aquarius at the Totoro Health Centre, Abeokuta, Ogun State of Nigeria. But he did not have the grace of coming to this world until he spent 35 months (three years and eight months) in his mother’s womb. A normal pregnancy and delivery takes nine months. Out of 18 children, he is his father’s fifth child. His father, a railway worker, and aristocrat of the Yoruba Egba clan, was a practical polygamist with six wives.

But Amosun had the chance of growing up fully as a child under parental tutelage of his parents, Alhaji Abdulazeez Oyedemi Alade Sanusi and Alhaja Rafatu Mojisola Alake Sanusi. He lost his father in 1997, while the mother died two years after.

His grandfather was Sanusi, while Sanusi’s father was Amosun.

The governor’s father decided that all his female children shall bear Sanusi while the male children would bear Amosun so that his forefather’s name will not be forgotten.

Because of the circumstances of his birth, his father called him Durorike (wait and enjoy kindness)

It was also foretold by his late father that one of his children would be famous worldwide.

At the elementary school, too, he enjoyed the sympathy of teachers, mates and elder brother, Alhaji Abidoye Amosun (Alhaji Agba), who saw him as a child of destiny.

After school hours, the young Amosun would assist his mother, a petty trader, in hawking Ojojo (a pastry product from water yam), on the streets of Abeokuta.

His nickname, among his school mates then, was Toyin Olojojo, (Toyin that hawks Ojojo).

The rest, as they say, is history.

Amosun is funny, sweet, and amiable. He had managed to work his way out of poverty through hard work and symbolised the aspirations of many downtrodden Nigerians.

SIA, as he is fondly called by his political associates, stepped into the political space with the singular aim of giving back to humanity what he has been endowed with by God.

He believes that the provision of amenities and social development cannot be left to government alone. He instituted a scholarship scheme in 1986, several years before venturing into politics, which he later institutionalized by setting up the Senator Ibikunle Amosun Scholarship Foundation (SIASF) on July 7, 2005. He has awarded scholarships to over 2,000 students of Ogun State origin, in various institutions of higher learning.

One thing about the Ogun State governor is that once he has conviction about something he stays the course, doggedly, uncompromisingly. Which is why some people consider him stubborn, some say inflexibly.

He is a very practical man, impatient with the tricky protocol of the civil service. Amosun likes results. He wants things done very well and very fast. Sometimes, the Ogun State helmsman can be short-tempered.

Amosun is a man whose word is his bond. Once he says yes, he means yes and that settles the matter. He is a man of integrity whose words and conduct always agree. He is a highly gifted man, a visionary leader, an excellent administrator and a God-fearing man.

There is no doubt that Amosun has the drive, the initiative and the vision to leave Ogun State better than he met it. Very modest, articulate and principled, he is a silent performer who has warmed himself to the hearts of the people with his populist programmes as well as his well designed policy of developing an industrial and commercial economy that will provide wealth and abundant opportunities for his people.

You may like Amosun. You may not like him. You may approve of his policies. You may not approve of them. But give it to him: he has guts, he has courage. The decisions he has taken in the last six and half years bear testimony to this. You cannot possibly ignore him.

Amosun is an ordinary man who has an extra-ordinary determination to serve, who has his faults, who makes mistakes.

Amosun had a herculean task; getting a mandate to govern a state that had suffered some setback over time, a state where standards had been thrown to the dogs, a place where the state’s account, even by the admission of his predecessors, was in the red.

Indeed, what Amosun inherited when he assumed office was enough to make a lazy mind throw up his hands in frustration and surrender to fate. There was a sure lack of development, to which Amosun pledged to minister, but there was no money to either address these challenges or fulfil some basic necessities.

More than six years down the lane, he has silenced his critics. He has astonished sceptics. The man has perhaps surprised himself. His political friends and foes seem to agree on one thing: Amosun has remarkably and visibly changed the status of Ogun State for the better.

Nobody for now really knows what his magic formula is. What is however well known, at least in the language of the local folks, is that things are simply getting better.

For most people in Ogun State, the momentum and tempo of development have surpassed their wildest imagination. Road network in Abeokuta, Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, Imeko-Afon, Aiyetoro and hinterlands have never been so good.

The sheer size, spread and speed of economic activity is generating a compelling, not just for indigenes in Nigeria and abroad but also for new businesses.

He has initiated creative strategies to raise good money to fund gigantic projects and meet the needs of the state’s burgeoning population. He is beating a retreat from resting on the rickety base of oil economy.

Buoyed by his private sector background, he quickly set in motion necessary machinery to remove the bureaucratic bottlenecks associated with government officials and create an atmosphere conducive for investment.

Modesty comes easily to Amosun. A man whose guiding philosophy in life is patience, his approach to issues is unobtrusive. It has helped him to charm his way in and out of complex and complicated situations but it has also given others a wrong signal about the man and his character.

Amosun does not crave to be liked; rather, he craves to be understood as an honest, decent man with honest intentions and who cannot hurt a fly. He is gifted with the ability to remember faces and names and he puts it to good effect.

But no man can win them all. Amosun just cannot. There are those who would clamour to have him as a neighbour and there are those who would wish he lived on the other side of the bridge.

Uneasy lies the head. Two things have always served Amosun well in life. The first is patience and the other is courage. He has brought both to bear on his administration of Ogun State. He set out not only to rule Ogun State but to change it in a positive, fundamental sense. He allows nothing to dissuade or distract him from that chosen course. He has found nothing sacred or untouchable. He has challenged the powerful and entrenched civil service and fundamentally restructured it, unbothered by criticisms and plaintive cries for maintaining the status quo. Only a man with the courage of his unflawed conviction could take on so much, unfazed by its enormity. He is Ogun State man of the hour. He was chosen at this time and in this age to make Ogun State different. The old order must give way.

Amosun admits he is not perfect. No one is. Nor is he afraid of making mistakes. But once he sets his sight on course, there is no looking back. He is not a man of thundering contradictions. Amosun is a compassionate and generous man. He is simple but tough. He listens to people but relies more on his own instincts.

Amosun shows a genuine liking for people but he refuses to spare the rod when necessary. He is a sympathetic man who makes a fine distinction between sympathy and sentiment. He understands Ogun State in a hurry, he shares that feeling but he is unwilling to sacrifice success for speed. Amosun’s desire is to take Ogun State to where it should be.

As Amosun clocks three score, I heartily congratulate him on this auspicious occasion. I also wish him God’s continuous protection, good health, joy and peace in the years ahead.

*Durojaiye is Amosun’s Special Adviser on Information & Strategy

