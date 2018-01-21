Amuneke Records First Win As Al Khartoum Watani Edge Shabia In Friendly

By Johnny Edward‎: Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Emmanuel Amuneke,on Saturday recorded his first win with his new Sudanese side, Al Khartoum Watani as they defeated second division side Shabia Sporting Club 4-0 in a friendly match, Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN) reports.

After a goalless first half, Dominic Abui Pretino opened scoring for Al Khartoum Watani in the 54th in minute.

Farid doubled the lead in the 74th minute before Zacharia added the third goal six minutes later.

Dominic completed his brace in the encounter with a late goal in stoppage time of the encounter.

Amuneke told CSN that Al Khartoum Watani will play another friendly game next Wednesday with a yet to be named team, Amuneke.

“The boys showed they are ready to adapt to the new philosophy and I must say I am impressed with their play. It’s a good start, but we need to do more to stay in shape for the start of the new season,”‎ the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winning coach told Completesportsnigeria.com‎.

