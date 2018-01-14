 Amuri community in jubilant mood as Ugwuanyi inspects road project | Nigeria Today
Amuri community in jubilant mood as Ugwuanyi inspects road project

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

‎In keeping faith with his promise to the people of Amurri in Nkanu West Local Government Area, His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Sunday visited the long neglected community. The Governor was in the area to inspect the road constructed by his administration (phase one). He further ordered the contractor handling the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

