Amuri community in jubilant mood as Ugwuanyi inspects road project

‎In keeping faith with his promise to the people of Amurri in Nkanu West Local Government Area, His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Sunday visited the long neglected community. The Governor was in the area to inspect the road constructed by his administration (phase one). He further ordered the contractor handling the […]

Amuri community in jubilant mood as Ugwuanyi inspects road project

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

