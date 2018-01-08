 An awful draw for Newcastle United with FA Cup hopes potentially set to end in January again – ChronicleLive | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

An awful draw for Newcastle United with FA Cup hopes potentially set to end in January again – ChronicleLive

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


ChronicleLive

An awful draw for Newcastle United with FA Cup hopes potentially set to end in January again
ChronicleLive
Perhaps the writing was on the wall for Newcastle United the moment the camera panned on to a grinning Dennis Wise at the start of the draw. Or was the rehearsal – which handed the Magpies a trip to Old Trafford in the dummy run – a clear sign this
FA Cup: United, City Draw Lower League Foes; Chelsea Get NewcastleComplete Sports Nigeria
Chelsea vs Newcastle in FA Cup fourth round draw… if they beat NorwichEvening Standard
Canaries will host Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round – if they win replay at ChelseaNorfolk Eastern Daily Press
BBC Sport –The Sports Bank (blog) –West London Sport –Daily Star
all 17 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.