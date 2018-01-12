Anambra Central: Okonkwo reacts to High Court ruling against him

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Central Senatorial district, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said the judgment of the Federal High Court vacating its earlier judgment entered in his favour cannot stand. While calling on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, the aggrieved politician said any election conducted by the Independent […]

