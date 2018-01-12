Anambra Central: Okonkwo reacts to High Court ruling against him
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Central Senatorial district, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, said the judgment of the Federal High Court vacating its earlier judgment entered in his favour cannot stand. While calling on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding, the aggrieved politician said any election conducted by the Independent […]
Anambra Central: Okonkwo reacts to High Court ruling against him
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!