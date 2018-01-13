 Anambra Central Rerun: Umeh votes, expresses satisfaction with conduct | Nigeria Today
Anambra Central Rerun: Umeh votes, expresses satisfaction with conduct

Posted on Jan 13, 2018

Chief Victor Umeh, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of  the Anambra Central re-run. Umeh, a former National Chairman of APGA, accompanied by his wife, Prisca and one of his daughters, made this known after casting his vote at his Aguluzigbo ward in Awka South Local Government Area at noon. He expressed satisfaction on the turnout of voters in his area, adding that it was going on smoothly.

