Anambra Central Rerun: Umeh votes, expresses satisfaction with conduct

Chief Victor Umeh, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the election has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the Anambra Central re-run. Umeh, a former National Chairman of APGA, accompanied by his wife, Prisca and one of his daughters, made this known after casting his vote at his Aguluzigbo ward in Awka South Local Government Area at noon. He expressed satisfaction on the turnout of voters in his area, adding that it was going on smoothly.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

