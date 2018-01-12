Anambra Central Senatorial Seat: FHC makes U-turn, okays re-run election – Vanguard
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Anambra Central Senatorial Seat: FHC makes U-turn, okays re-run election
Vanguard
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, reversed itself by vacating its judgment that declared Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the validly elected representative for Anambra Central Senatorial District. Judicial …
Court sacks Anambra senator
Senatorial rerun: NSCDC deploys 1, 000 personnel to Anambra
APGA lauds INEC over January 13 Senate rerun in Anambra
