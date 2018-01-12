 Anambra Central Senatorial Seat: FHC makes U-turn, okays re-run election – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Anambra Central Senatorial Seat: FHC makes U-turn, okays re-run election – Vanguard

Anambra Central Senatorial Seat: FHC makes U-turn, okays re-run election
ABUJA – The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, reversed itself by vacating its judgment that declared Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the validly elected representative for Anambra Central Senatorial District. Judicial
