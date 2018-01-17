Anambra Central: Umeh receives certificate of return

•Senator-elect promises robust representation in Abuja

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a Certificate of Return to Chief Victor Umeh as the validly-elected senator representing Anambra Central.

National Commissioner, Prof Okechukwu Ibeano, issued the certificate at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, yesterday evening.

Umeh won the election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, last weekend.

Fielding questions from newsmen after receiving the certificate, Umeh commended the electoral body for resisting pressure to circumvent the law, just as he urged his rivals to except the verdict of the people for the common good of the senatorial district.

“Let me first confirm to you that INEC has issued me certificate of return for the Anambra Central senatorial district election conducted during the weekend, as you can see.

“This is the only relevant election in the senatorial district. The one conducted in 2015 had been annulled by the final court. I feel happy that, at the end, reason prevailed. The Judiciary, from the Appellate level, stood its ground and ensured that the right thing was done.

“The Commission was able to conduct the election because of its firm resolve to follow the rule of law very strictly, in affirming the superiority of the Court of Appeal over the High Court, in matters of judiciary adjudication in Nigeria.

“The conclusion of this election has now paved way for people who have been denied representation for over two years to have somebody speak on the floor of the Senate.

“I want to thank the Commission for standing very firm, resolutely to do what was right in Anambra Central senatorial district.

“As I take the certificate, to be sworn-in for that important legislative organ in Nigeria, I want to assure that I am going to contribute very robustly towards the making of laws that will lead to the strengthening of Nigeria’s unity through things we do so that Nigerians will have common faith in this country.

“There are so many things to do, which the present leadership of the senate is doing, especially in trying to strengthen democracy in Nigeria by ensuring that our people will go by the rules.

“I will contribute in strengthening the democratic institutions in the country, towards ensuring that the three arms of government play their roles for the good of Nigerians…”

