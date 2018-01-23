Anambra PPA Governorship Candidate, Ezeemo Arrests His Deputy For Decamping To APGA

Chief Goody Ezeemo’s governorship running mate under PPA in the November 18, governorship election, Hon Nkwoka Stanley Atinga is with the state CID Awka. The State CID is acting on a petition by chief Ezeemo who was the candidate of the PPA in the last governorship election.

According to a source, Ezeemo is demanding for the return of the campaign Sienna bus that was giving to his running mate during the election. The source told Akelicious that PPA realised about 200 million naira during the party’s governorship campaign. The fund which was under the custody of the guber candidate has not been accounted for.

Hon Nkwoka is not the only member of PPA going through this harassment from their party guber candidate. Many of the party chairmen were also arrested and forced to return the 1,000 naira given to them to lobby for votes at the day of the election.

This has caused many crisis in PPA and in the stakeholders meeting held at an undisclosed location at Awka, the leaders and all the LGA chairmen in PPA passed a resolution to expel Chief Ezeemo from the party.

Hon Nkwoka Atinga is a member of Akelicious. He decamped to APGA earlier this year, accusing Ezeemo to have ran their campaign like a personal business despite their individual contributions.

He is still at the State CID Awka and we appeal to the authorities to be fair and just in dealing with the matter.