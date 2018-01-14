 ANC claims its KZN and Free State PECs still exist – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANC claims its KZN and Free State PECs still exist – News24

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

ANC claims its KZN and Free State PECs still exist
News24
ANC leaders from KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State will meet the party's top six officials on Monday to iron out leadership battles that have crippled the party's structures in those provinces. After a solution is thrashed out, it will be taken to the
Why are premiers only vacating in March?ofm.co.za
I'll step down as FState premier and ANC chair in March – MagashulePoliticsweb

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.