 ANC’s new president is rich, so he will not steal, says Gwede Mantashe – Business Day | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANC’s new president is rich, so he will not steal, says Gwede Mantashe – Business Day

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Business Day

ANC's new president is rich, so he will not steal, says Gwede Mantashe
Business Day
The ANC now has a president who is rich and would therefore not be tempted to steal, ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe said on Friday. Mantashe made the remark while delivering an address at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Oliver Tambo memorial in Wattville
Jacob Zuma must go… for the right reasonsNews24
A tough year ahead for South Africa's ANCAljazeera.com
[OPINION] To lead SA, Ramaphosa must balance populism and pragmatismEyewitness News
Times LIVE –Independent Online –Moneyweb.co.za –Nasdaq
all 33 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.