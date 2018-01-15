And Amaechi Wept

Former governor of River State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi couldn’t help but weep when he paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families of those involved in the killings on New Year Day

The new year killings which claimed at least 23 persons, left many injured, and depressed

Amaechi while addressing the families assured them that the perpetrators will be made to face the full wrath of the law and blame the governor of River State Nyesome Wike for failing to fulfill his constitutional duties of protecting lives which he swore to uphold when he took the oath of office.

The Minister hinted that he was not involved in the killings and challenged any cultist to come forward and testify if he was the one that send them.

“The only thing I can assure you is that the perpetrators of this act will be brought to justice. They cannot run away from it. They can’t get away with this.

“I was at the hospital to see a little boy that was shot, and his father and mother killed. How do you want that little boy to live? How would he cope in life? They must pay for their actions.

“If there is anybody on earth that said that I have met with him as a cultist to take lives, let him come forward. If there is anybody on earth that will tell you that I have sat with him in a meeting and we planned to go and kill people to win election, let the person come forward”

