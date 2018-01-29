 Angola Coach Vasiljevic Sad, Blames ‘Unfavourable Football’ For CHAN 2018 Q-Final Defeat To Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Angola Coach Vasiljevic Sad, Blames ‘Unfavourable Football’ For CHAN 2018 Q-Final Defeat To Nigeria

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Africa, Sports

By Adeboye Amosu: Angola head coach, Srdan Vasiljevic, is disappointed to see his team bow out of the 2018 African Nations Championship after their 2-1 defeat to Nigeria on Sunday, but hopes they can learn from the experience in the future, reports Completesportsnigeria.com (CSN).
The Palancas Negras took an early second half lead through Vladimir Va after substitute Timothy Danladi’s  clearance bounced off him and went past goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.
Nigeria however scored a late equaliser through Anthony Okpotu before winning the contest following an extra-time goal by substitute Gabriel Okechukwu.
“Football is sometimes not favourable. We scored and Nigeria equalized in the last minute before winning it in extra time,” Vasiljevic stated during his post match interaction with the media.
“We thought it was enough to hold on for a win but it wasn’t enough and we lost. I hoped to have a good result, but this is football for you.
“The tournament provides us with a lot of experience which will help us going forward because this is a tournament that gives great experience to the players.”

