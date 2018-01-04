 Angola Joins Long List of Oil Producers in Scrapping Dollar Peg – Bloomberg | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angola Joins Long List of Oil Producers in Scrapping Dollar Peg – Bloomberg

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Angola Joins Long List of Oil Producers in Scrapping Dollar Peg
Bloomberg
Angola is poised to become the latest emerging-market nation to dispense with a pegged currency, another sign that a four-year slide in oil prices has battered exporters in the $2.2 trillion-a-year market. The southern African nation, an OPEC member
Angola's depleting FX reserves led to exchange rate changeNasdaq

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.