Angola's depleting FX reserves led to currency easing – central bank
Macau Daily Times
Angola's depleting FX reserves led to currency easing – central bank
Namibian
LUANDA – Angola's depleting foreign exchange reserves prompted the central bank to ease currency controls, the regulator said on Thursday, a day after plans were unveiled to restructure foreign debt and allow looser trading of the kwanza. The central …
Angola joins long list of oil nations in ditching Dollar peg
Comments
