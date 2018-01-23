Angry Youths Set Ablaze Senator, Reps Residences In Kano Over Failed Campaign Promises

Some young people suspected to be political hooligans set on fire the habitation of Senator Kabiru Gaya, in Gaya Local Government region of Kano State. The young people likewise set on fire the office and poultry farm of the House of Representatives part from the territory, Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmoud over unfulfilled promises they made during Election campaign.

A source told newsmen in Kano that the occurrence happened around 11 am on Wednesday. The youth were angry and disappointed. They chanted that they were deceived by the Politicians with their promises.

During the protest, security agents had at first scattered the protesting adolescents, who later regrouped and acted on their anger by burning the senator’s house, campaign office and poultry farm of the House of Representatives member.

It was also gathered that the youths tried to set ablaze the home of the Chairman, Gaya neighborhood government but the security area was so tight for them to carry out their mission.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Police Command, DSP Magaji Majiya affirmed the episode. He said that the police in the zone were all the while attempting to contain the circumstance. “Our men in Gaya are as yet attempting to bring the circumstance under control however when we get subtle elements of the occurrence, we will update you as often as possible”, he said.

