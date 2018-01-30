Anguish in New Delhi at Rape of an 8-Month-Old Girl – New York Times
New York Times
Anguish in New Delhi at Rape of an 8-Month-Old Girl
NEW DELHI — An 8-month-old infant girl has been hospitalized in India's capital after being raped, the police said, a sexual assault that has both sickened and transfixed a city and country grown distressingly accustomed to horrifying sex abuse cases …
