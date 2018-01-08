Anker Innovations’ five key sub-brands focus on smart home, batteries, and more

Anker, a popular battery accessory company on Amazon, is expanding its portfolio of devices. Now under Anker Innovations, it sits alongside four other key brands including Eufy, for smart home, Roav, for in-car products, and Zolo, for audio devices.

The post Anker Innovations’ five key sub-brands focus on smart home, batteries, and more appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

