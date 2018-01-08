Anker Innovations’ five key sub-brands focus on smart home, batteries, and more
Anker, a popular battery accessory company on Amazon, is expanding its portfolio of devices. Now under Anker Innovations, it sits alongside four other key brands including Eufy, for smart home, Roav, for in-car products, and Zolo, for audio devices.
