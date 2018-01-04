Announcing Corda training for developers at Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Con 2018

Dallas, TX (USA), December 28, 2018. At Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Con 2018, an international conference on blockchain technology that will take place in Dallas, Texas (USA), from February 22 – 24, 2018, R3, a fintech startup that counts more over 100 banks, financial institutions, regulators, trade associations, professional services firms and technology companies as partners, will be conducting a 2-day Corda training for developers.

Corda is R3’s open-source distributed ledger platform that is the result of a 2-year collaborative effort with 80 of its partners.

The Corda training for developers, which will be conducted by the team building the Corda platform, is an intensive training that helps developers understand the security, network design and other key aspects of the Corda architecture and gives them the coding skills to develop CorDapps – applications that run on the Corda platform.

Outside of R3’s training facilities in London, NY, and Singapore, the conference in Dallas, TX (USA), is the only physical location where the course can be taken in February 2018, and the cost will only be about 33% of what you’ll normally pay at those other locations. So no matter where you are, you an still save more than $1,000 USD by taking the training at Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Con 2018.

In addition, participants who take the class at the conference in Dallas, TX, will get a 6-month, unlimited access to R3’s learning management system (LMS), which contains hours of Corda Distributed Ledger Technology online training.

Combined with the conference being the most affordable blockchain-related conference you’ll ever attend, this is one opportunity you don’t want to miss. So click <a href=”http://tinyurl.com/ybxf2slz”>here</a> to register for the class and conference, <a href=”https://blockchain-conf.com”>here</a> to visit the main conference website, and <a href=”https://www.corda.net/”>here</a> for more information on Corda.

