Another Bomb Blast Rocks Gamboru/Ngala Borno, Kills 9 People – Graphic Photos

Frankly I’m yet to see any statement made by the All Progressive Congress, APC party that is true and devoid of deception. If you have seen, please let me know. Another massive bomb blast again in Borno State today killing 9 and injuring many others.

The Boko Haram insurgents are very much around and yet the federal government have told the populace that the insurgent group has been technically defeated. I may be very young but I wasn’t born yesterday. What does the world “technically defeated” really mean? My English may not be very clear, please explain it to me.

A Facebook user, @ Umar has taken to Facebook to share photos from a bomb explosion which he said happened today in Gamboru/Ngala. According to him, the explosion which is the first of its kind in the area killed 9 people.

