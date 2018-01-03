Another Traditional Ruler Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Another Traditional Ruler Kidnapped By Gunmen In Kaduna
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Gunmen have kidnapped the paramount ruler of Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, His Royal Highness, Yohanna Kukah. Kukah was abducted on Tuesday, coming barely 24 hours after another traditional ruler and his wife …
Bishop Kukah's brother kidnapped in Kaduna
Gunmen Abduct Traditional Ruler in Kaduna
Gunmen kidnap Bishop Kukah's brother in Kaduna
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!