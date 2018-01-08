Anthony Joshua fights Joseph Parker March 31

Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight unification fight against Joseph Parker is close to being agreed for March 31, in Cardiff.

Four heavyweight belts will be on the line as the two unbeaten boxers will go toe-to-toe in the Welsh capital.

Anthony Joshua is set to defend his three heavyweight world titles against WBA champ Joseph Parker

The BBC are reporting that Parker’s promoter David Higgins is flying to London to meet Joshua’s management team and lawyers, ready to sign the contract.

Parker himself is expected to travel to the UK later this week.

It is believed both teams have agreed on a deal where Parker will receive between 30 to 35 per cent of the fight purse after struggling to negotiate how the pot would be divided.

Originally Team Parker asked for a minimum share of 35 per cent saying its “utterly non-negotiable” for the unification bout with Joshua.

But they have now come to a deal after months of back-and-forth negotiations.

SunSport previously revealed how IBF, WBO and IBO world champ Joshua will rake in around £13 million from the super-fight.

Kiwi Parker, 25, who successfully defended his title against Hughie Fury in September, will pick up a career best purse approaching £7m.

He demanded a third share of all proceeds from the fight and appears to have got his way.

Speaking previously about the heavyweight clash, Parker’s promoter Higgins said: “We’re really, really close. We’ve agreed the most important thing which is the ratio. The rest should flow from there.

“The Joshua side have made a small compromise on the purse ratio and we have agreed between 30 and 35 per cent.

“Both camps are happy and that is the most important part of the deal.

“I requested the same contract as Klitschko v Joshua. I even found a lawyer in London who acted for Klitschko on that deal.

“There are key things to work out. We are discussing rematch clauses. If Joe wins, we have secured 55 per cent for him. If Joe loses, we’d like some rematch or downside cover.” (TheSun.co.uk)

