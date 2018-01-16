Anthony Joshua laughs off glass jaw jibes by Parker team as ‘fake news’ – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Anthony Joshua laughs off glass jaw jibes by Parker team as 'fake news'
The Guardian
Anthony Joshua laughed off jibes that he has a glass jaw as "fake news" as he met his next opponent Joseph Parker in London – and insisted that he more than proved his mettle by climbing off the canvas to defeat former champion Wladimir Klitschko last …
Anthony Joshua laughs off Parker's 'king of steroids' taunt
Video: Anthony Joshua issues warning to title rival Joseph Parker
Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker tickets: How you buy them, what they cost and where you'll be sitting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!