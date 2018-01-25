Anti-open grazing law behind Fulani herdsmen killings – Nigerian government
The Federal Government of Nigeria has blamed the implementation of anti-open grazing bill in some states as the major cause of the killings by Fulani herdsmen in the country. According to the government, the decision of some states to enact laws banning open grazing triggered the violence. Speaking with State House correspondents at the end […]
