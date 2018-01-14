Anti-terror cops called to Anfield before Liverpool vs Man City over ‘bomb scare’ Paddy Power stunt – Mirror.co.uk
Mirror.co.uk
Anti-terror cops called to Anfield before Liverpool vs Man City over 'bomb scare' Paddy Power stunt
Anti-terror police were called to Anfield just hours before Liverpool took on Manchester City on Sunday – to tear down a statue erected as a prank. Bookmaker Paddy Power placed a suspicious statue of Virgil van Dijk outside the ground on the morning of …
This is why a giant statue of Virgil Van Dijk appeared at Anfield today
Liverpool Dealt Big Blow With Virgil van Dijk Unlikely to Be Passed Fit to Face Man City
Liverpool dealt injury blow as Virgil van Dijk set to miss Man City clash
