Anti Trump Rallies Dominate Trump’s First Year Anniversary In Office

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Across the world crowds are gathering along the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, marching against his policies and in support of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment. Hundreds of activists gathered in Rome on Saturday to denounce violence against women and express support for the #MeToo movement. Italian […]

