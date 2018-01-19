Chelsea boss Antonio Conte demands Alvaro Morata banishes ‘stupid’ confidence issues – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte demands Alvaro Morata banishes 'stupid' confidence issues
Daily Star
Morata was sent off in midweek against Norwich in the FA Cup and is suspended for today's clash with Brighton as a result. Conte is far from convinced that Michy Batshuayi is a capable backup to £55m signing Morata, so he's shopping around for a …
Antonio Conte: Siege mentality doesn't work for Chelsea
Chelsea chasing Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke as Antonio Conte's search for target man goes on
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Pedro dived against Norwich because of fatigue
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!