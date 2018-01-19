 Chelsea boss Antonio Conte demands Alvaro Morata banishes ‘stupid’ confidence issues – Daily Star | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte demands Alvaro Morata banishes ‘stupid’ confidence issues – Daily Star

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte demands Alvaro Morata banishes 'stupid' confidence issues
Daily Star
Morata was sent off in midweek against Norwich in the FA Cup and is suspended for today's clash with Brighton as a result. Conte is far from convinced that Michy Batshuayi is a capable backup to £55m signing Morata, so he's shopping around for a
Antonio Conte: Siege mentality doesn't work for ChelseaESPN.co.uk
Chelsea chasing Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke as Antonio Conte's search for target man goes onDaily Mail
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Pedro dived against Norwich because of fatigueSkySports
ESPN (blog) –Sports Illustrated –The Hard Tackle –SBS – The World Game
all 270 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.