EPL: Conte reveals what he will do against Arsenal – Daily Post Nigeria
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
EPL: Conte reveals what he will do against Arsenal
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte says he will rotate his squad ahead of Wednesday's Premier League clash with Arsenal. Conte said he will involve all his players in today's match at the Emirate because the game against the Gunners is important. Forward …
Exuberant Conte seeks respite in yoga
Chelsea star David Luiz will sign for Real Madrid on one condition after Arsenal snub
Premier League : Conte says he won't sell unless replacements bought in
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!