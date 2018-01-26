 Antonio Conte suggests being long-term manager at Chelsea is impossible – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Antonio Conte suggests being long-term manager at Chelsea is impossible – The Guardian

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Guardian

Antonio Conte suggests being long-term manager at Chelsea is impossible
The Guardian
Antonio Conte has suggested that being the manager of Chelsea for the long term is the impossible job. The Italian referenced the high number of his predecessors who had been sacked from the post under Roman Abramovich's ownership – which is now in its
Chelsea boss Conte 'relaxed and focused' despite possibility of getting sackedGoal.com
Antonio Conte working through the night in bid to get Chelsea back on trackThe Independent
'Look at the stats… in 14 years 10 Chelsea managers have been sacked' (And that's Antonio Conte talking!)Daily Mail
Evening Standard –talkSPORT.com –Telegraph.co.uk –ESPN.co.uk
all 209 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.