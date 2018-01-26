Antonio Conte suggests being long-term manager at Chelsea is impossible – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Antonio Conte suggests being long-term manager at Chelsea is impossible
The Guardian
Antonio Conte has suggested that being the manager of Chelsea for the long term is the impossible job. The Italian referenced the high number of his predecessors who had been sacked from the post under Roman Abramovich's ownership – which is now in its …
Chelsea boss Conte 'relaxed and focused' despite possibility of getting sacked
Antonio Conte working through the night in bid to get Chelsea back on track
'Look at the stats… in 14 years 10 Chelsea managers have been sacked' (And that's Antonio Conte talking!)
