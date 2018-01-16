Anxiety over Olunloyo’s health

Ibadan—THERE was a serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Second Republic Governor of Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo.

Dr Olunloyo succeeded the former Attorney-General of the Federation, late Chief Bola Ige when he was the governor of the state.

According to information gathered yesterday, the former governor has been ill for quite a long time.

The undisclosed ailment had first affected the erudite governor but was reportedly flown abroad courtesy of the incumbent governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Not quite long, the illness relapsed and the ex-governor was again taken to the hospital.

This time, the former governor was said to have not got desired attention as he was said to be in dire need of financial assistance.

According to a source, who spoke with Vanguard under the condition of anonymity, Dr. Olunloyo was left languishing in pains because of paucity of fund for adequate medical care.

The source said: “We should salvage his health now and do what is necessary. He needs medical urgent medical attention. We should not wait till this walking encyclopaedia dies.”

Another impeccable source, who was contacted about the condition of the ex-governor, asked what our correspondent wanted to see him for.

When told that it was for the purpose of booking an interview with him she said he had been ill quite some time.

She said: “He (Olunloyo) has been very sick for quite sometime now and he is in a hospital. I’m sure you know that. I will deliver your message when he comes.”

As at the time of filing this report, the source could not ascertain the nature of his health challenge, just as he said efforts were ongoing to reach out to prominent Ibadan indigenes for necessary assistance.

However, in a telephone conversation with the Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Media and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, he said Governor Ajimobi, has over the years been responsible for the care of the former governor, while adding that all necessary things would be put in place to ensure that adequate attention is paid to the ex-governor.

