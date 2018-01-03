Any Plan To Assassinate Tompolo Will Be Resisted… Days Of Empty Promises Are Over – Militants To President Buhari

Militants from the Niger Delta region of the country, yesterday, picked holes in President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year speech, saying days of empty promises are over. The agitators said Buhari’s speech on January 1 did not show that his government was not ready to implement the agreement reached with the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, […]

The post Any Plan To Assassinate Tompolo Will Be Resisted… Days Of Empty Promises Are Over – Militants To President Buhari appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

