APC can’t win 2019 general election in Delta — Onwo

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—DELTA State House of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Isoko South constituency II in the 2015 general election, Chief Ferguson Onwo, has said that the party consisted of occasional politicians, adding that its Chairman in the state, Prophet Jones Erue, does not know his voting unit.

Interacting with newsmen, Onwo, who has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said APC had no chance of winning the 2019 general election in Delta State, reiterating that the PDP’s administration in the state had come to stay.

He said: “I can tell you that APC Chairman in Delta State does not know his unit. I contested election in 2015 on APC platform and the party’s chairman who is from my local government was not in the council.

“If the chairman of a party does not know his unit, does not know where to vote, what do you expect of the other followers? So, there is no standard for comparing PDP and APC.”

The post APC can’t win 2019 general election in Delta — Onwo appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

