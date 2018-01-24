APC Convention will Hold – Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ruling political Party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, says the eagerly awaited national Convention of the party can’t be moved more distant than June this year.

Abdullahi said this yesterday while handling inquiries on Ray Power radio live program, ‘Political Platform.’

He said : “We can’t move it more distant than June. I didn’t state the meeting will happen in June. I’m not in a position to give you the date since it’s just the NEC of the meeting that will settle a date. After NEC meeting, we will have the capacity to pronounce the timetable.”

He said that the tradition couldn’t be composed in 2017 in light of the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari was out of the nation on therapeutic get-away.

“I have been discussing this tradition. What’s more, I will keep on answering inquiry regarding this tradition. We didn’t have the tradition a year ago on the grounds that the gathering experienced troublesome time. The president was out of the nation on restorative excursion. On the off chance that it wasn’t right, indeed, we concede duty. In any case, in our best judgment, that would not be the best time to hold tradition. Be that as it may, we are doing everything at the present time.

“We are glad the president is back in the nation. We had National Caucus and NEC gatherings. Presently we are wanting to hold it this year.”

On the thought process behind the continuous National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the APC, Abdullahi said that it was gathered to ponder on the exercises of the gathering for 2018.

He stated, “The gathering of the NWC is a normal gathering that kick-begins our exercises for the year. It began yesterday (Monday). It proceeds with today (Tuesday). What’s more, it will end tomorrow (Wednesday). Yet, I can reveal to you that the gathering has nothing to do with the subject you have said. No emissary is being sent. No discussion at all around 2019 or anything about Mr President’s interest in next decision.

“There was no discussion about every one of those issues. Right now, we are arranging our exercises for the year. They are scarcely authoritative, taking a gander at the minutes of a year ago’s NEC and National Caucus meeting and making arrangements for the following NEC and National Caucus meeting and different exercises that will be done throughout the year.

“Be that as it may, there is no discussion around 2019. We have to comprehend that it’s governmental issues. What’s more, this sort of discussion that he will run or not doesn’t occur at working council level of any gathering.”

