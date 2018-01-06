APC denies 5,000 members’ reported defection to PDP

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied that a former member of the party, Chief Felix Anirah and 5,000 of its members, have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sapele. Chief Anirah who contested the Sapele constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly in 2015 under […]

APC denies 5,000 members’ reported defection to PDP

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

