APC denies 5,000 members’ reported defection to PDP
The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied that a former member of the party, Chief Felix Anirah and 5,000 of its members, have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sapele. Chief Anirah who contested the Sapele constituency seat at the Delta State House of Assembly in 2015 under […]
APC denies 5,000 members’ reported defection to PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!