APC faults Obasanjo on Buhari, party’s poor performance

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disagreed with former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his sweeping criticism of the performance of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that the party is still the best option for Nigerians.

The ruling party said this in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, made available to BusinessDay on Wednesday, stressing that the statement credited to the former president entitled “The Way Out: A Clarion Call For Coalition For Nigeria Movement,” appears to have dismissed the entire system, which it faulted.

The former president had on Tuesday issued the statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where he came down hard on President Muhammadu Buhari castigating his adminstration for allegedly condoning corruption, practising nepotism and clannishness in a diverse country like Nigeria. Obasanjo also accused the President of failing to protect Nigerians following the widespread insecurity in the country.

He also advised Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019 even as he called on Nigerians to reject the APC and the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and form a “third force ” that will usher in new leadership in 2019.

But the APC said “while we do not agree with everything the former president said, especially on his assessment of the government and our party, we note the sundry issues raised by the former president, and we assume these were made in good faith.

“As a father of the nation, we understand that the former president would feel obliged to intervene if certain things are not being done or are not being done in a particular way. However, we believe that such interventions should be for the sole purpose of improving the system and encouraging the relevant institutions to work harder in improving certain situations.

“It is for this reason that we disagree with the former president in what appears like a wholesale dismissal of the entire political system in the country,” the party said.

The APC acknowledged in the statement that it has some challenges as a new political party, but stressed that APC remains the best option at this time for all Nigerians who are genuinely committed to the progress and development of the country.

“We also note that there are about 72 other registered political parties in the country and the people reserve the right to support any of these. Our democracy itself is young and hence all the parties face sundry challenges, but we have made progress since 1999, with President Obasanjo himself being a major contributor to our progress as a multi-party democracy.

” It is for this reason that we believe the respected former president should not give the impression that none of the political parties in the country is good enough for Nigerians and the only solution to the current challenges that we face is a completely new arrangement,” the party said in the statement.

The APC said further that the task of building a political party is not done overnight, pointing out that even the oldest of Nigeria’s political parties is still very young in comparison with advanced democracies.

“Our democracy therefore stands a better chance of becoming really strong if we allow the parties to find their identities, even if in the process they make mistakes and appear to be “wobbling”. No political party arrives fully formed.

“APC call on all our supporters across the country to remain strong and steadfast. These are challenging times. But we cannot afford to react to public criticism with any form of emotionalism. We are the ruling party. We must take responsibility. Take valuable lessons on board and continue to improve. Regardless of the current challenges, we are confident that brighter future is assured for our party and our country,” the statement added.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja

