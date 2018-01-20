APC governors endorse Buhari for second term, okay Amaechi as DG Buhari campaign

Governors elected under the political platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have endorsed the candidature of President Buhari, to re-contest in the 2019 presidential poll.

Fielding questions yesterday at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, disclosed that APC governors met and resolved that Buhari should re-contest, opining that he has done well to deserve a second tenure.

Also, Okorocha stated that the governors of the party also okayed the re-appointment of the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, as the Director General of Buhari Campaign Organization, noting that he did very well as the DG of the President’s campaign in 2015, requiring his repeat work.

Okorocha continued, “Four years is not enough to show what the President can offer. We believe that another four years will bring out the best in him.

He disclosed that the governors in their meeting resolved that the governors should be ‘’up and doing’’ in their duties towards the president’s campaign issue by putting up a credible team. “So, we urge all South-Easterners and all of my brothers and sisters, the Igbos, to come together now and let’s change our story and play the national politics.”

