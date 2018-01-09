APC is ‎a Sinking Ship, House Of Reps Member Dumps APC

Adams Jagaba, the Chairman, House of Representatives, decamped from All Progressives Party, APC, on Monday evening. According to report, he might join Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Jagaba, who speaks to Kachia/Kagarko body electorate of Kaduna State, reported his choice while responding to his suspension from the APC in Kaduna State.

“APC is a sinking boat and I won’t die with it,” he said.

Mr. Jagaba, who said he had anticipated that would be ousted from the gathering, did not declare the gathering he would join.

Sources near him, be that as it may, revealed to PREMIUM TIMES he will soon pronounce for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I expected expulsion and now suspension. It has been long I say goodbye to them.

“My non-verbal communication, my expressions, my activities and inactions has shown that I had gone separate ways with them for quite a while. It’s lamentable that they are not commonsense researchers to acknowledge it.

“The electorates are more poorer now, Fulani herders have kept on assaulting and murder my kin unabatedly with both the elected and state governments doing nothing.”

