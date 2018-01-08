 APC Is A Fraud – Atiku | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC Is A Fraud – Atiku

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he left few months ago, as a fraud. He made the declaration in Kaduna, where one of his supporters, Miss Zainab Musa Pindar, organised a reception for him at the Arewa House to welcome him back to the PDP over the […]

The post APC Is A Fraud – Atiku appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.