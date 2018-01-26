APC Panel On Restructuring Proposes Far-Reaching Solution To Indigeneship Debate
The All Progressives Congress Committee on True Federalism has recommended a solution to the indigenes/settlers debate in the country, saying the “state of origin” should be replaced with “state of residence”. This was one of the 10 far-reaching recommendations made by the committee led by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. According to the committee, […]
The post APC Panel On Restructuring Proposes Far-Reaching Solution To Indigeneship Debate appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!