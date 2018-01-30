APC, PDP lack internal democracy – Speaker Dogara

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Speaker Hon. Yakubu Dogara has accused political parties in Nigeria and Africa of lacking organisational capacity and internal democracy.

Speaker Dogara made the observation when he delivered an address at an event organized by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Abuja.

Represented by Hon. Yakubu Umar Barde, the House Minority Whip, Dogara lashed out at the political for embellishing their manifestos with unrealistic promises.

“It is a political malpractice for an elected government to govern without reference to the manifesto that was placed before the voters which essentially formed the basis of their election.

“Currently, our parties in Nigeria could do with better professional organisation of their operations.

“They also suffer from low organisational capacity and lack of internal democracy. Such weak political parties cannot support democracy, as parties are expected to serve many important functions, including citizen mobilisation, interest aggregation, public policy formulation, leadership recruitment and government organisation,” he observed.

