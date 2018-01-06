APC reacts to killings in Rivers, Kwara

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned New Year attacks on worshipers in Kwara and Rivers States. The party went ahead to condemn the killing of Chief of Numana, in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State, Dr Gambo Makama and his pregnant wife by yet-to-be identified gunmen on New Year’s Day. In a statement […]

