APC reacts to killings in Rivers, Kwara
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned New Year attacks on worshipers in Kwara and Rivers States. The party went ahead to condemn the killing of Chief of Numana, in Sanga local government area of Kaduna State, Dr Gambo Makama and his pregnant wife by yet-to-be identified gunmen on New Year’s Day. In a statement […]
APC reacts to killings in Rivers, Kwara
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!