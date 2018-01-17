 APC rejects Fayose’s White Paper on Fayemi | Nigeria Today
APC rejects Fayose’s White Paper on Fayemi

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected Monday’s White Paper barring Dr Kayode Fayemi from holding any public office for 10 years. Fayemi was a former governor of Ekiti State and the current Minister of Mines and Steel. Reacting to the development on Tuesday in Ado Ekiti, the party described the action as malicious and irregular.

