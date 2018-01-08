 APC set to review its performance in 2017 Anambra governorship election | Nigeria Today
APC set to review its performance in 2017 Anambra governorship election

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a four-man strategic committee to review the party`s performance in the Nov. 2017 Anambra governorship election. Inaugurating the committee on Monday in Abuja, Odigie-Oyegun said the South-East and the South-South zones were critical to the party and the nation as they had contributed […]

