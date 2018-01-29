APC Suspends President’s Minister

All Progressives Congress, APC, suspended the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Usani Uguru Usani yesterday for leading unlawful gatherings against the constitution of the party.

The Cross Rivers State section of APC took the decision after Usani was accused to have been supporting a chairmanship competitor, whom he was to use for the 2019 elections.

The suspension took after a meeting of the board and confirmed by a broadened working panel of the party held at the party’s Secretariat in Calabar.

The acting state director of the gathering, Mr. John Ochala, who talked to Journalists said that the party has made plans to suspend the minister indefinitely.

His words: “We had a crisis meeting of the state working board of trustees that needed to do with the indiscipline of individuals. The state working panel took a determination, which was acknowledged by the state official board of trustees for the inconclusive suspension of the priest for Niger Delta Affairs.”

Some members of the party endeavored to disturb the gathering, however the auspicious intercession of the security agents conveyed the circumstance to commonality.

